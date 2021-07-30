George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are reportedly having another set of twins. Not one of them confirmed the elaborate rumor, but a representative finally says the rumors about Amal already on her first trimester are just...rumors.

While fans would rather have these rumors have semblance of truth, they should probably just wait for George and Amal themselves to announce this second pregnancy.

The rumors are quite believable though. Earlier, it was reported that a so-called insider has revealed that Amal Clooney was already in her first trimester and that the happy married couple already informed of thier family and friends. Supposedly, they even threw the people close to them a party to celebrate this great news of having another set of twins.

A source close to the stars allegedly told OK! that the "The buzz is they're having twins again." In addition, the source claimed, ""Amal's said to be past her first trimester, and she's already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know."

What made the rumors sound beleivable is that it includes some solid details. For example, the alleged source claimed that all of the close friends and family of the two pperonalities have already been informed about this good news and that a party was thrown near their Italian villa on July 4th. If these were lies, the rumor maker should have known it would so easy to fact-check, starting with whether a party was truly held.

But a representative now said these rumors should not be believed. No matter how detailed and how beleivable the rumors are, one should simply not fall prey. Speaking with Just Jared on Friday, the representative said: "'Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true."

Having another set of twins would be a swell news though and nothing to feel secretive about. After all, their first twins are already four-year-olds, which means it's probably the right time to give them more siblings. Plus, George Clooney has already put it out there how he has been enjoying the life-changing journey of being a dad at his 50s.

He even said that becoming a father made him see how much he's missing on despite having a great Hollywood career.

He said fatherhood provided him with "a sense of belonging and a sense of home and unconditional love - all the things that you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. You realize that this is a lot more than that."

