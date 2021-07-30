Bob Odenkirk spoke up for the first time following his emergency health issue.

Odenkirk's fans surely feel a lot better now as the actor himself directly gave them an update through social media posts.

On Twitter, the 58-year-old comedian shared a two-part update explaining what happened to him and thanking his fans.

He started his post by expressing his gratitude toward everyone who showed concern and care as he survived the alarming health emergency. He added that, amid the current hard time he faced, he feels the love of everyone.

Explaining what truly happened to him, Odenkirk revealed that he had a small heart attack. Still, he assured he is going to be okay.

"Thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," he went on.

He did not mention the exact diagnosis he suffered from. But the actor could have faced a heart block-like condition as he completely lost his consciousness.

The condition, although it is important to know, does not matter to anyone right now as long as the actor feels fine.

Bob Odenkirk Receives Overwhelming Support

Even after surviving the emergency, his fans unceasingly delivered kind messages to the actor as he tries to recover fully.

One Twitter user replied to his tweet and said, "Even atheists were praying for you, that's how much you are beloved. The world is a better place because you are in it. Get well soon, Bob!"

"So happy to hear from you Bob, and so glad to hear you're doing well and recovering. Take the time you need; Better Call Saul is the best thing on TV but we can all wait a bit longer for it - your health is the most important thing!" another added.

Odenkirk was filming the sixth and last season of "Better Call Saul" when the incident happened.

The team began filming the series in March, causing fans to assume that it will be premiered next year.

The last season of "Better Call Saul" will have 13 episodes instead of the usual 10 per season. This will conclude the series with 63 episodes in total.

