Bob Odenkirk took everyone's worries by overcoming his recent health scare.

Over 24 hours since news outlets first reported about Odenkirk's emergency hospitalization, a representative for the actor finally shed some light on his true status.

In a statement sent to Yahoo Entertainment, the representative revealed that the 58-year-old actor experienced an emergency heart-related incident on the series' set. Fortunately, people do not need to worry that much anymore as the actor is now in stable condition.

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," the statement went on.

The representative also delivered Odenkirk's gratitude toward those people who offered overwhelming well wishes. Still, the family asked everyone for their privacy as the patriarch recovers from the recent health issue.

His son, Nate Odenkirk, shared positive news on Instagram, asking his followers not to send him a direct message at the same time. He positively claimed that his father will be okay soon enough.

Odenkirk's Fans Worried 24/7

The actor's recent hospitalization tested his fans' loyalty to him. In fact, since the news about his collapse emerged, internet users did not stop sharing their worries online until they could get an update about him.



Following the positive news, they let out a virtual sigh and delivered more well wishes to the actor.

One Twitter user said, "Hope #BobOdenkirk has a full recovery because he is a great guy and he brought us the incredible show @BetterCallSaul and the character of #SaulGoodman."

"The great thing about the Bob Odenkirk news - aside from the news itself, of course - is the many lovely stories about fan encounters, from former colleagues, etc," another added. "The sort of things we learn about people when they die, we now know to be true of a living international treasure."

The good news also debunked the earlier death news about the actor.

Before the update came out, some people alleged that Odenkirk already died after collapsing on the set. Someone also changed information about the actor in an information website, writing, "Robert John Odenkirk (born October 22, 1962, died July 27, 2021)."

Some people, who are not fans of the COVID-19 vaccine, alleged that Odenkirk suffered from side effects of the vaccine.

Since he is well and recovering now, none of these matters anymore.

