Bob Odenkirk's fans are getting more worried due to the lack of updates regarding the actor's health status.

Internet users have been demanding an update about Odenkirk and his health status following his hospitalization. Indeed, after the news initially broke, no news outlet has already released concrete information yet.

The lack of details seemingly led some people and news outlets to create fake reports online, claiming that Odenkirk has already died.

On Twitter, several users shared a screenshot of what seems to be from an information website. The photo says "Robert John Odenkirk (born October 22, 1962, died July 27, 2021)."

Multiple news outlets also claimed that the actor died while shooting the series. Meanwhile, others claimed that Odenkirk collapsed because of the COVID-19 vaccine he received months ago.

This death hoax led fans even more. However, fortunately, some fans quickly debunked the claims and asked everyone to stay positive as they wait for an update.

"I go to look up how Bob Odenkirk is doing and the suggested result is either "Bob Odenkirk Dead" or Bob Odenkirk Vaccine" - I hate most of the people in this country and on this app," one said.

Another called out those internet users who changed the information on Odenkirk's Wikipedia page. The trolls particularly included the actor's death on the page despite not receiving any confirmation yet.

Bob Odenkirk's Latest Update: Bryan Cranston Asks For Prayers

While no one can release the full details yet, most of his co-stars sent well wishes to him and asked their fans to pray for the actor.

On Twitter, David Cross said that he will share details if he can. But he also noted that Odenkirk is one of the strongest people he knows thus, he believes he can get through the health scare.

"He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet," Cranston said. "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Aaron Paul, Michael McKean, and Elijah Wood also posted separate statements following his hospitalization.

Meanwhile, a source close to the actor was reportedly prohibited from revealing more details about the incident publicly.

