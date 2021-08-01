Dusty Hill seemingly showed the signs of his impending death during his last gig with ZZ Top.

Days after his death, a new video from ZZ Top's last concert with Hill surfaced online.

The video, obtained by a news outlet, was recorded on July 18. The concert took place at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville and marked as the last gig Hill ever attended with the band before his passing.

The final performance video showed a struggling bassist as he tried to keep up with the band. He suddenly sat down on a large speaker and continued to play with the band until the end of the show.

Sources also told the outlet that his bandmates and crew needed to assist him off the stage as he could not walk freely on his own.

A few days after the concert happened, ZZ Top revealed that Hill needed to jet back to Texas due to hip-related health issues.

Meanwhile, another insider revealed that the musician's health fluctuated thereafter that his hip injury caused him to stop touring with the band.

Dusty Hill's Last Bow

The new video emerged days after Hill's bandmates, Bill Gibbons and Frank Beard, delivered the heartbreaking death news.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," Gibbons and Beard told Fox News.

Hill first sustained the leg injury when he slipped and fell from the band's tour bus in August 2014. The injury caused the band to suspend their 2014 ZZ Top tour to allow him to receive treatment and recover.

He needed to undergo surgery and physical rehabilitation to regain his hip strength.

While the physical injury is not somewhat life-threatening, studies actually show that hip injuries in elderlies could cause death.

In an article posted on the U.S. National Library of Medicine - National Institutes of Health, a journal detailed that hip fracture could cause death.

"During the study period, the risk of mortality in hip fracture patients was 3-fold higher than that in the general population and included every major cause of death," the conclusion said.

Sharon Brennan-Olsen from The University of Melbourne also said that hip fractures among the elderly often serve as death sentences to them.

With that said, Dusty Hill could have really succumbed due to the extreme pain of his hip injury.

