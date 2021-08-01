Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, have been a controversial couple since they publicly came out as lovers because of their age gap. Many people believe that Gamble is only using Jenner for a money grab.

Recently, one tabloid reported that Gamble is allegedly breaking up with the reality star because of money issues. What's the truth?

According to a report published by Globe, the Kardashian matron was "humiliated" and stressed out because of Gamble as he's threatening her of breakup.

The apparent reason behind this is that Jenner is busy with her career and personal life as she grapples through the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as well as other commitments.

Gamble allegedly felt he was being left out and wanted to cut his ties with the reality TV star.

Another issue was brought up recently by the outlet, alleging that the couple is feuding because Jenner refuses to give Gamble a raise in his allowance despite having millions of dollars.

Jenner's boyfriend was described as "poor like peanuts", and he can't pay his bills without the help of the reality star.

OK! Magazine published another article last week claiming that Gamble was "begging" Jenner to give him a raise as he "gave up his life" to be with her.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Feud Issue Debunked

Following the reports released by the tabloids mentioned above, Gossip Cop debunked all the issues written about the couple.

Per the outlet, Corey Gamble is a business executive for his own company with A-list celebrity clients including Demi Lovato, Kanye West, and more.

He's also working as a talent manager for a company owned by Scooter Braun.

The outlet added that the couple is not breaking up as Gamble is thriving independently and can afford to pay for his luxury and lifestyle.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Gamble has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. He is also a famous social media personality as he has 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Both Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble has not confirmed any rumors surrounding the issue.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Relationship History

The pair reportedly met each other at an Ibiza party hosted by Kanye West in 2014 while Jenner was divorced from her ex-spouse, Caitlyn Jenner.

Dating rumors began months later when they were seen getting cozy in Las Vegas.

In 2015, Gamble started to appear in "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." In one episode, Kim Kardashian pointed out that her mom is "moaning" in the middle of the night while Gamble is in their house.

The finally became Instagram official in April 2015 after having a double date with Tish and Billy Cyrus.

