Matt Damon recently revealed that he would stop using a controversial word after his daughter called him out for his actions.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the actor opened up about an eye-opening experience after using the homophobic f-word slur in front of his children.

He revealed that he stopped using the word for a few months now as he didn't think it was a big deal when he was growing up.

"The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application." the actor stated (via TMZ)

The actor explained how the situation went; he stated that he was joking around with his three daughters- Isabella, Gia Zavala, and Stella- when he used the word.

One of his kids later stood up and left the table to go to her room and wrote a "very long, beautiful treatise", describing the homophobic slur as "dangerous."

Damon then told his child that he would "retire the f-slur", and he completely understood his wrongdoing.

He was referencing the 2003 comedy film "Stuck On You", in which he starred as Bob Tenor and Greg Kinnear as Walt.

Fans Lose Their Respect To Actor?

Following the interview, many fans took to social media to express their disappointment to the actor, saying that they "lost some respect" after finding out that he has been using the word for years.

I’ve lost some respect for Matt Damon for two reasons:



1. Being a 51-year-old Harvard-educated person who only realized using homophobic slurs was a bad thing *months* ago; and



2. Being foolish enough to think that was a cute story he should share with the world. pic.twitter.com/WtudX2fGtb — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 1, 2021

"The fact that Matt Damon's daughter had to explain to him that saying a slur is wrong is insane," another fan wrote.

"So Matt Damon has just been walking around his mansion casually saying faggot in front of his daughters? In 2021?" one tweeted.

However, other supporters commend him for realizing his wrong actions and change for the better.

"I've gained some respect for him for realizing he needed to change, doing it, and then showing others that it's not too late for them to do the same. Sure it would have been nice had he figured this out 30 years ago, but he didn't. I won't hate on the man for being late." One pointed out.

Matt Damon has not reacted to the online rants about his recent revelations.

