Edai, also known as Edai 600, reportedly was murdered on July 31 or very early morning on Sunday, August 1.

SayCheeseTV reported that the drill rapper was shot multiple times in the back and was killed in the incident.

The Chicago-based rapper was then taken to the nearby University of Chicago Hospital but later died at the hospital while being treated for his injuries.

Chicago rapper Edai was reportedly shot and killed last night. He was hit multiple times in the back. RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/HuOHPShqzZ — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 1, 2021

A recording of the scanner report revealed that Edai, whose real name was Cordai Ealy, had been shot.

Edai was 42 years old at the time of his death.

Tributes continue to flood on social media, and His close friends and affiliates confirmed edai's death.

Young Dre Money posted comments on Edai's Instagram with a series of broken heart emojis.

He also shared a story, captioning the post, "I hate these calls," along with more broken heart emojis and crying faces emojis.

King Hittz also paid tribute to his co-Chicago native's passing, as well as 600Breezy, writing, "I felt untouchable.... Until today."

600Breezy and Edai collaborated on several songs together, such as "Lotta Gang S###," "Dreams," and "Aggressive."

FBG Duck's mother, whose son was also killed, took her outrage to social media shortly after learning of Edai's death.

She wrote in all caps, "EVERYBODY GOTTA DIEEEEEE DAMNN NORMALIZE GROWIN UP N BEING A GRANDDADDY TO YALL KIDS CHILDREN."

"TELL THEM HOW U SURVIVED THE TRENCHES SO THEY CAN WANT BETTER @koopa600 U GOOD NO MORE WORRIES NOR PAIN FOR GOD WAS READY FOR HIS CHILD BACK.."

Edai represented O Block like the late King Von, and he also recorded songs with Keep, Lil Durk, and many more.

His death adds to the fast-growing list of rappers who passed away due to gun violence in 2020 and 2021.

The first death was Pop Smoke's murder in Feb. 2020. There have been at least several dozen more killings over the last few months.

Edai Dead, More Chicago Shootings

Around 44 people were shot in Chicago this past weekend, with four of them dead, including the drill rapper.

Last weekend, 70 people were shot, while 12 were fatally injured.

Two men, a 30-year-old and a 36-year-old were outside just before 3 AM when they heard gunshots and felt pain in West Jackson Boulevard.

According to police, both men brought themselves to the hospital, Mount Sinai.

At least 31 others were wounded in citywide gun violence since 5 PM last Friday, according to the ABC Chicago.

