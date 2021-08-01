Everybody was surprised to learn that Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West's "Donda" launch party.

The 40-year-old SKIMS founder brought their four kids, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, two, at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Khloe Kardashian was also there attending the event.

Kim and Kanye are in the middle of a divorce because the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star filed the papers back in Feb. 2021.

However, perhaps Kim Kardashian wouldn't have gone to the party if it wasn't for her mom, Kris Jenner.

The 65-year-old Kar-Jenner matriarch has drilled into her girls that "family is number one," with an insider revealing to Hollywood Life that it's the reason the KKW Beauty made a public show of support for her ex.

"Kris is the main reason you saw Kim supporting Kanye at his album launch," the insider shared.

Kris' influence isn't just limited to her favorite daughter, but all of her daughters amid their relationship roller coaster, including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

"Kris has always drilled in those girls that family is number one. She's encouraged their happiness but also family unity."

The insider further said, "Kris always instilled that in them and the importance of working on their relationships and having positive ones with the father of their children no matter what."

"She's also a fixer and has been instrumental in helping all of her children to have good relationship."

Aside from the mother-of-four's presence at the event, she also matched her outfit with her ex-husband in an all-red ensemble.

The Grammy-winning artist also made a reference to his divorce on a song, rapping, "I'm losing my family," three consecutive times.

Kanye West's Relationship With Irina Shayk Over?

Life & Style has recently reported that Kanye West and Irina Shayk have already cooled off.

An insider told the tabloid how the model is turned off with the "Jesus is King" rapper.

"Kanye came on too strong. He was always texting and calling Irina. Sometimes 10 times a day!"

The mom of Bradley Cooper's kid is used to her independence and needed space that Kanye reportedly won't give.

Meanwhile, Bradley is reportedly delighted that they broke up, with the insider saying, "He wasn't exactly rooting for Kanye. He's glad it's over."

However, Life & Style may not be reporting accurately because Gossip Cop debunked the claim.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still together.

