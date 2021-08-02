Mary Trump essentially tagged Meghan McCain as a "coward" after refusing to turn a blind eye to the fact that the latter skipped out an interview, during "The View."

Meghan McCain, 37, was noticeably absent when author and former Mary Trump, President Donald Trump's niece, 56, was a guest. It was not only the viewers who saw this absence as something weird, but Mary Trump herself.

On the Monday, August 2 episode of "The View." Mary gusted to discuss her upcoming book "The Reckoning." She also talked about Donald Trump and the ex-president's behavior while occupying the position.

All "The View" co-hosts participated in the interview except for Meghan McCain. While no official reason was given as to her absence, Mary slyly called out Meghan near the end of her interview. "It's a shame that your colleague didn't have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me," she said.

Her audacity even stunned Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts. Goldberg looked noticeably surprised by the comment and was shocked into silence for around 8 seconds. She then touched her ear mic for a bit probably wondering if she heard things right, before thanking Trump and cueing the commercial.

It was not the only controversial thing she said on her guest stint.

She was also asked whether the former president or his son Donald Trump Jr. will be running for presidency in the future.

While she said she does not know for sure, she highlighted how her uncle changed the campaigning landscape.

"What I do know is one thing Donald proved is that using racism as a platform was successful. I think that's why we see so much strife in this country, and we need to continue having the kinds of conversations about race and gender that you have," she answered.

McCain has already reacted to this public callout. I thought she was too irrelevant for my time," McCain told Fox News.

While the two never got into a personal feud in the past - just fighting by vritue of their surnames and their beliefs. But

McCain has been a staunch critic of former President Trump. Once, she tweeted there was no "good" Trump family member and made her wishes to be just left alone.

McCain is set to leave the show though - completely by her own decision, allegedly. While the guest episode of Trump was airing, she was technically announcing to her followers that she cannot wait to leave.

Her tweet on Monday - "4 more days" with the viral gif of "Mad Men" character Peggy Olson walking into a new job - hinted as much.

