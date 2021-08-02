"Sex and The City" co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon were spotted looking pretty stressed while shooting for the show's reboot.

According to New Idea (via Gossip Cop), the leading ladies, Parker, Nixon, and Kristin Davis, seemed tense as a serious-looking photo of them was taken on the set.

The tabloid further explained that as they had reportedly observed, Sarah Jessica Parker, who is starring as Carrie Bradshaw on the show, looked like she "just didn't want to be there."

However, as Gossip Cop investigated this, they explained that this could not be possible. "Sex and the City" is Parker's baby as she becomes the executive producer of the series.

This statement would say that a reboot would not be possible if it were not for her. Saying she "didn't want to be there" is absolutely absurd when you consider how much she has already put into the series.

Parker and Nixon are actually on friendly terms and were just caught on camera unsmiling.

In a recent Instagram post, Cynthia called the "Sex and The City" producer one of her "favorite acting partners for more than 40 years." To which Parker replied, "The memories of all my time with you sustain me... [from] your sister, your longtime friend, SJ."

Cynthia Nixon Reminisce Friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker

Cynthia Nixon recalled encountering Sarah Jessica Parker for the first time and their very first projects together. The two actresses had exchanged some lengthy replies to each other under a throwback picture on Instagram shared one week ago.

According to sources, The Cut uploaded a photo of a young Parker and Cynthia with the caption, "Pleased to announce that we are never not thinking about this."

Nixon had explained the context of the pic in the comments, "We are here at 13 and 14 playing Vanessa Redgrave's daughters in a TV movie called My Body My Child."

The celebrity then confessed that she had met Parker before filming the movie by saying, "We met even earlier recording Little House in the Big Woods on vinyl!"

Sarah Jessica confirmed through her reply, "@cynthianixon spot on recollection and [the] original title of that movie was "The Lilac Season."

The two friends are still going strong as they continue to star in the reboot of "Sex and The City," which is still undergoing pre-production.

Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Average Monday'

Sarah Jessica Parker has begun posting "And Just Like That" related content on her Instagram account.

The producer teased fans by sharing a photo of a backless black-and-white, polka-dotted piece worthy of only Carrie Underwood.

Parker had captioned the post with, "Your average Monday," and was later sporting the gown while filming.

The show is back in full swing as the production crew surrounds SJP and Chris Noth in the streets of New York.

Up until this date, there has been no official announcement about the release date for the "Sex and the City" reboot's release date.

