Fans Call Out New 'Sex and The City' Revival Preview For 'Terrible' Editing: 'This Is Not What We Need'

HBO Max officially released the first image taken for "And Just Like That," which is the reboot for the 1998 series "Sex and the City." Not all fans, however, are happy.

The new series that followed the original "Sex and the City," a six seasons series released from 1998-2004, was officially confirmed by HBO Max back in January.

The photo showed the leading stars, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

Just Like That… they are back!



First Look at HBO Max’s new Sex and the City limited series #SATC pic.twitter.com/DZzYDa0foG — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 9, 2021

According to Variety, the reboot will be about the three girls as they navigate their journey from the complex reality of life in their 30s. Now, they came back to an even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Along with the main trio, the ten-episode series will have Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. Except for Ramirez, all the other actors previously appeared on "Sex and the City," and they will reprise their original roles for the new show.

The 1998 show was created by Darren Star and was based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book.

Other than that, the series was also made into two films in 2008 and 2010, plus a prequel series starring Anna Sophia Robb in "The Carrie Diaries," which premiered on the CW in 2013.

The release date for the series "And Just Like That" was still not confirmed.

Fans Of New Series Bash Preview Photo Online

As HBO Max shared the newly revealed photo online, fans have already shared their thoughts about how it was poorly edited.

These fans claimed that the girls had their photos individually taken and photoshopped altogether if you look closely at the picture.

Others have also complained about how the series would reboot but at least manage to create something together for a "promo shot."

This terrible photoshop being the official image really speaks to the quality of Sex and the City as a franchise. — Jenna 😷 (@JennaMichelle29) July 9, 2021

There were also some posts regarding the fans not wanting it, claiming that broadcasting stations were stuck at redoing old series because they cannot create new ones.

Nobody asked for or wants this — Percy Chuggs (@PercyChuggs) July 9, 2021

Running out of ideas for new shows are we? — Queen of Mapungubwe (@gardnerc1408) July 9, 2021



Avid Watchers Demand "Samantha Jones"

Production on the show is now underway in New York. However, same as reported in early January, the Fellow "Sex and the City" alum Kim Cattrall will not join the series as Samantha Jones.

Sex and the City reboot without Samantha!??!!? Like why even do it?That’s so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/XlDc2eHleT — Nessa nessa 🦋 (@_vivavanessa) July 9, 2021

The new photo, which comprised Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, had fans disappointed looking for Samantha.

Samantha was *The Sex* of Sex and the city. — Luis Facundo (@Luissalvadorfc) July 9, 2021

This made the supporters exclaimed that it feels different from having a missing member for the show, and it does not feel like "Sex and The City."

bringing back Sex and the City without Kim Cattrall is like bringing back an old sitcom without your most talented actor — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) July 9, 2021



