Drummer Charles Connor, known for playing for Little Richard, had passed away at 86 years old.

On Saturday night, the musical legend was reportedly found dead by his daughter- Queenie Connor Sonnefeld. According to sources, Charles had been under hospice care in his Glendale, California residence.

Charles Connor Dead: Cause of Death Revealed

Connor had been diagnosed with a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus, which caused fluid buildup. His daughter had described him as a "loving grandfather" and "a bricklayer of creating that rock 'n' roll genre."

"He played behind so many legendary musicians in the 1950s... [He} took a lot of pride in his contributions to rock 'n' roll," Queenie continued.

The drummer allegedly died peacefully in his sleep, which his daughter later confirmed.

Twitter Community Grieves for Charles Connor

Fans and artists alike grieve as news of Charles Conner's death reaches social media.

Rock n roll band Low Cut Connie tweeted out, "RIP to the awesome rock n roll drummer Charles Conner."

RIP to the awesome rock n roll drummer Charles Connor. He was an original Upsetter with Little Richard and they absolutely changed the world with those crazy beats. His opening fills on this tune alone (ripped by Bonham years later) are earth shattering. https://t.co/QeYrimz9vD — Low Cut Connie (@LowCutConnie) August 1, 2021

"His opening fills on this tune alone (ripped by Bonham years later) are earth-shattering," the band continued referring to Little Richard's song "Keep a Knockin'." Kat Corbett made her sentiments clear with her post, "I'm so sad waking up to the news that Charles COnner has passed away."

I'm so sad waking up to the news that Charles Connor has passed away. This guy is a legend. Little Richard, James Brown, Sam Cooke, just a few names he provided the backbeat for with his own unique style. Every day I went into studio I'd ask Charles for a story... pic.twitter.com/KH3zojaaIG — Kat Corbett (@KatCorbett) August 1, 2021



"He was one of the architects of rock n' roll. His influence on popular music is massive," boasts one fan in a quote tweet.

Charles Connor was so much more than the security guard at KROQ. He was Little Richard's original drummer. He was one of the architects of rock n' roll. His influence on popular music is massive. https://t.co/0Nwo6oUEJG — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) August 1, 2021

Other fans plugged in the late drummer music during this grieving period, "RIP Charles Connor. Listen for yourself."

RIP Charles Connor. Listen for yourself.



Keep A Knocking: https://t.co/MkbVBHR4Ys



Rock and Roll: https://t.co/mTg4qsUTQ1 https://t.co/X5XDqden8J — The '60s at 60 (@the_60s_at_60) August 3, 2021





Charles Connor In His Music Career

Charles Conner began his musical career at the age of 15 and ended it in 2013, 8 years before his death.

Conner was only 12 years old when he first held his first drum sticks and 15 when he got his first official gig, The Guardian reported.

The rock 'n' roll legend played for Professor Longhair before getting attached to Little Richard's Upsetters band. He was also booked by several musical acts who went on tours such as James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and the original Coasters.

Former US congresswoman Maxine Waters recognized his talent and awarded him a special recognition certificate in 1994.

In 2008, the artist had published his motivational book, "Don't Give Up Your Dreams: You Can Be a Winner Too!" Two years later, the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame included Charles Connor for his artistry and contribution in the field.

The drummer had been working on an unnamed autobiography documentary when he passed away. His last finished work had been his 2013 EP called "Still Knockin'."

