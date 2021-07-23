The legendary filmmaker, actor, director and entrepreneur John Cornell died on Friday at 80 after a 20-year battle because of a brain disorder.

Sources reported that the comedian had Parkinson's disease and was surrounded by his family, Delvene Delaney and eldest daughter, at Byron Bay on the NSW North Coast.

Born in Kalgoorlie in 1941, Cornell quickly rose through the journalism ranks at the Daily News in Perth and became an editor at the age of 26 in London. He further turned his talents to broadcast journalism as he became the original producer of "A Current Affair."

As he became a part of the show, he met Australian actor Paul Hogan, and they raised their popularity as a comedy duo, Cornell playing the much-loved character, "Strop."

John Cornell, who first rose to prominence playing the role of Strop on The Paul Hogan Show during the 1970s has passed away aged 80. https://t.co/QbWcpL5X4H #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/MS4YY61ViR — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) July 23, 2021

Cornell co-wrote and produced "The Paul Hogan Show," before the hugely successful "Crocodile Dundee" film franchise hit cinemas across the globe.

According to this article, he also worked with Kerry Packer to establish World Series Cricket, which revolutionized the game.

Statement Regarding John Cornell's Death

His family released a statement regarding his death, "A classic Australian character, John Cornell made the lives he touched much richer, not only through donations, but also through his generosity of spirit, humour, humility and honour. A true egalitarian, John sought equity and equality, and fought for a fair go."

Sources also said that his passing was a blessing from those close to him, adding Channel Nine's executive producer David Gyngell, who considered him a father figure, per Sydney Morning Herald.

Cornell had gone through so much in his career. He became a journalist, a nightclub owner, a milkman, a bookmaker, and a sidekick comedian, although anything he touched seemingly turned to gold.

Peter Faiman described his death as "very sad news" and added that he was a "visionary and and inspiration to know and work with."

The director of "Mick Dundee" also added that he was a good influence in so many ways, "There are not many like him around. He will be sadly missed."

Fellow TV personalities have also left their own messages for the one who passed.

See you later Strop. RIP John Cornell pic.twitter.com/qqpX73ioQu — Norman Gunston (@norman_gunston) July 23, 2021



John Cornell Throughout His Career

The renowned "Strop" was from Kalgoorlie and made his foray into journalism at "Perth's Daily News" before turning his attention to broadcast news.

His career went on by 1971, as he worked with Mike Willesee on "A Current Affair," and he became in-tandem with Paul Hogan, who had been interviewed on the program.

Later on, he became Hogan's manager and later appeared on the hugely successful "The Paul Hogan Show" as the character "Strop," the name people often called him as in his career.

In 1986, they made "Crocodile Dundee," which is still the most profitable Australian movie of all time.

Cornell was new to film production when he and Hogan went to Kakadu for the shoot after raising the $8 million budget through private investors, including rock singer Michael Hutchence.

Recalling Faiman's comedy about outback adventurer "Mick Dundee," took a triumphant $US328 million worldwide.

Cornell joined Hogan and Ken Shadie in being nominated for an Oscar for the script. In Australia, "Crocodile Dundee" is still the country's most successful film at the box office with $47 million.

After succeeding as writer and producer, Cornell turned his hand to directing "Crocodile Dundee's" sequel. It also became an international hit and took $24 million in the country.

