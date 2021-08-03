Meghan McCain is set to leave 'The View' this coming Friday, which is the last episode of the show's 24th season, and the production seems to have found the perfect replacement; how true is this?

According to a report published by Life & Style, the show's production team is seeking the best replacement, someone who's brave enough and isn't "afraid to stir the pot."

An insider told the outlet that the new host would be former Olympian and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Caitlyn Jenner.

The report mentioned that the TV star is "very polarizing." Jenner has been in a series of controversies in the past after campaigning to vote for Donald Trump; she's also considered diverse in terms of her interests, making her the excellent replacement for Meghan McCain.

However, the source is unsure whether the current hosts- Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, and Joy Behar- will agree to the management's decision to include the Olympic gold medalist in the panel.

Caitlyn Jenner As a Host On 'The View' Is Impossible?

Following the report, Gossip Cop debunked the claims that Jenner can't replace McCain as she's not the best option.

The outlet stated that Jenner is running for Gubernatorial elections this year, and being a talk show host is not one of her significant priorities.

In addition, the reality star is also expected to appear in a celebrity edition of "Big Brother Austalia," and she's currently undergoing a two-week quarantine in the country to prepare for the show making her unlikely to fill the missing seat on 'The View.'

Furthermore, this is not the first time Life & Style published an article regarding celebrities who will most likely replace a current host in a specific talk show.

A few years back, the outlet claims that Chrissy Teigen and Neil Patrick Harris are running to replace Ellen DeGeneres on her show after 20 seasons. However, it was later proven false following DeGeneres' announcement that she would retire.

Who Are The Possible Candidates To Replace Meghan McCain?

In early reports, social media users went wild in suggesting their predictions on the perfect candidate to replace Meghan McCain after her departure.

Fans are hoping that Ana Navarro, a Republican political strategist, would fill in the empty spot as she's already familiar with the show because of being a temporary member of the panel in previous episodes.

Kayleigh McEnamy is also being campaigned by fans to be one of the hosts as she's considered a controversial figure that would make people watch the show for them to get higher ratings.

Kellyanne Conway, S.E. Cupp, Candace Owens, and many more prominent personalities were rumored to be McCain's replacement.

However, "The View's" production has not confirmed whether any people mentioned above will be the show's new host.

