When Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced their divorce, numerous reports of the billionaire womanizing and sexually harassing his colleagues at Microsoft surfaced.

On Aug. 2, nearly three months after the shocking announcement, the two co-founders of The Gates Foundation finalized their divorce.

The former couple was married for 27 years since 1994 and shares three kids.

Despite Bill Gates' massive net worth, it was reported that the kids would not be inheriting their parents' wealth. They allegedly will only be getting $10 million each.

Now, a judge has finalized the divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates and signed off on the paperwork marking them both officially single.

One of the things that Melinda will not be getting is spousal support in their $130 billion divorce.

She has already procured $2 billion in stocks and was given another 25 million shares of Mexican Coca-Cola to her name by Bill.

According to documents, Melinda isn't the only one walking away without spousal support because Bill will not be getting some as well.

Since there was no prenuptial agreement signed, their net worth combined will be equally divided, leaving Melinda Gates with over $65 billion.

Meanwhile, Melinda is also going to keep Gates' last name even after the divorce. She has already let go of her maiden name, "Melinda French," in the past and she is now more known as Melinda Gates.

Bill and Melinda Gates' 'Loveless' Marriage

During the billionaire summer camp in July, Bill Gates was reportedly on the verge of tears when he confessed to breaking up his marriage to his now ex-wife.

The fourth richest man in the world had ties with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was reportedly one of the reasons why Melinda ended their marriage.

According to divorce papers filed by Melinda's camp, their marriage was reported "irretrievably broken."

The Microsoft founder also sought marriage counseling from Epstein during his numerous visits to him between 2011 and 2012, per the Daily Beast.

He reportedly told Epstein that his marriage to Melinda was "toxic."

Bill Gates even reportedly told his friends that what he and Melinda have is a "loveless marriage."

Meanwhile, their eldest child, Jennifer Gates, said their parent's divorce is a "challenging stretch of time for the entire family."

"I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so."

