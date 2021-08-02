Kathy Griffin just revealed in a heartbreaking social media post that she has lung cancer.

The comedianne is due for surgery to remove half of her left lung.

She said in a lengthy statement on Monday, Aug. 2, "I have cancer."

"I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed."

What's shocking is that the 60-year-old revealed she doesn't smoke, but she still got lung cancer.

"Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked."

However, it's not all negative news because her doctors are reportedly very optimistic. After all, her cancer is still at its first stage in her left lung.

So the "Suddenly Susan" star is hopeful that she wouldn't have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation after her surgery.

"I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."

Once Kathy Griffin recovers, she also assured her fans that she'd get back to work and continue making everybody laugh and entertained.

But she assured everyone, "I'm gonna be just fine."

Kathy also encouraged her fans to stay up to date with medical checkups and go to their doctors because "it will save your life."

Meanwhile, the American comedianne immediately received praises and well wishes from co-celebrities.

Andie Macdowell commented on her post, "Thank God you found it early and safe recovery."

Michael Rapaport also commented, "SPEEDY RECOVERY," including a few red heart emojis.

Fans also shared their experiences with fighting cancer.

@kdqd3 tweeted, "The treatment I'm on, as long as I can tolerate it, will keep me going for possibly years. I hope you outdo me.

@DeniseMSurvivor said, "I have stage iv lung cancer. Never-smoker. I have survived over 6 years. Research has led to a new treatment that are helping us live longer."

Meanwhile, in an interview with "Nightline," Kathy Griffin told Juju Chang she only found out about her illness a few weeks ago.

She confessed how she's still in shock.

The show is scheduled to air on ABC at 12:35 AM ET.

In July 2017, Kathy also shaved her head in honor of her sister Joy, who was also battling cancer. That same year in September, her sister died.

Posting alongside a video of Joy in the hospital, she captioned the post, "My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night. Check out this beautiful moment," while encouraging everyone to support the American Cancer Society.

