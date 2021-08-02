Prince Harry isn't only fulfilling his wishes by writing his story in his upcoming book - but also his late mother, Princess Diana's wishes.

According to the late royal's voice coach Stewart Pearce, the Duke of Sussex fulfills his mother's unfinished legacy by writing his memoir.

Princess Diana, who died on Aug. 31, 1997, in France, could've written her life story and, just like her son, will also go on TV for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey at some stage.

Pearce also noticed how Prince Harry has the same traits as his mom, especially "impetuosity" and the desire to have freedom.

The dad-of-two's latest move to publish the story of his life echoes Princess Diana's attitude in letting everybody know her version of events, even if she had to clash with one of the biggest institutions in the world - the British royal family.

Princess Diana was said to be keen to let "senior royals have an understanding of people's emotional insecurities and distress, hopes and dreams" and learn more about compassion.

Prince Harry may also have inherited his late mother's bravery, that he's the type of person who is ready to face the consequences of telling his own story, and everybody wants to learn more about it.

Pearce added how the late princess used to receive so many offers to tell her side of the story.

But about an interview with Oprah, the expert thinks that Princess Diana would've waited until the moment was "absolutely specific and it would always have been in alignment with her charitable endeavor."

Because the kind of life the royal is committed to providing "complete transparency."

More on Prince Harry's Book

Lady Colin Campbell, the unofficial royal family friend, believes that some of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends and Prince Charles aren't happy they will be part of the memoir.

She told the Daily Express that the fallout from the book is not only going to be heartbreaking but would also be "entertaining and amusing."

Lady C explained, "I think it's going to be one long shriek of agony, about how wonderful he now is, how terrible he use to be, how much he suffered, how unaware he was and how everybody let him down."

She says that the Prince of Wales is upset that his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, is "quaking in her boots" because Prince Harry might expose some things about her in the book.



