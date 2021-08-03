Selena Gomez has some very quick fans who would defend her the moment they feel she is being mocked at. So much so that they could have allegedly reacted to something that was not even negative in the first place.

Fans Take Arms for Idol Selena Gomez

Supporters of the singer recently rushed to Twitter to criticize an episode of "The Good Fight" that alluded to the Disney alum's health issues, one of which is a kidney problem.

The fans however could have understood the episode, or scene wrong.

According to E! News, a source close to the show says that had fans watched entire episode, they would havel noticed that the reference to Gomez is part of a conversation between the characters about topics that aren't appropriate to mock, which therefore makes it non-offensive.

The characters were supposedly talking about the concept of cancel culture and being fired for telling a bad joke. Her transplant is included under things that no one should crack jokes about, the source explains.

Selena Gomez Mocked in 'The Good Fight' Episode? What Truly Happened

In the said scene, Del (Wayne Brady), a comedy streaming producer, asks Liz (Audra McDonald) to do a sensitivity assessment on one of his comedians in season five, episode four. This sparks a discussion about humor and cancel culture. Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) says it feels like you now "need a permission slip to crack a joke" during a conversation between Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi), and Jim (Ifádansi Rashad).

As a result, Jim prints a few funny permits. After that, Jay wonders if there are any things that are taboo.

"Um, necrophilia?" Jim asked.

"No, that could be funny," Marissa joked.

"Autism," Jay asked once more.

"Selena Gomez's kidney transplant," Jim finally exclaimed.

While the source has been kind enough to clarify that there is nothing sad about what was said of Gomez, some fans just could not believe they would even insert her condition on a television show like some cheap line.

This is why "Respect Selena Gomez" trended.

"When will people stop doing this!!" one follower wrote. "RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ."

Said another, "So we're usin Selena's kidney transplant as a trend? Multiple times has this happened in media, it needs to stop. #RespectSelenaGomez."

It can be remembered that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer revealed back in September 2017 that she had to pause her career to undergo a kidney transplant so she could try to treat her lupus. It was her friend and fellow actress Francia Raisa who donated to her the needed kidney.

