Is The Weeknd thinking about having kids with Angelina Jolie? After all the rumors of them dating and now him coming out and saying he wants to start a family, one cannot help but surmise a connection.

While this Angelina Jolie bit is not clear, what is clear is that the singer is actually wanting a family of his own, despite once saying having a kids is not on his list of priorities.

In his new interview with GQ, he revealed that he truly wanted a child although claiming otherwise in the past. So much so that he was willing to drop drugs.

"I've spent the last few years realizing that and thanking God that I don't need it. Because for a lot of people, it's hard to shake it. But I knew I didn't want it," he said about stopping drugs. He then raised the fact that he stopped doing drugs to become a father one day.

"And I eventually want a family. I know I say I don't, but I know I do. I want children," he says.

Asked why he usually answered no until this time about wanting children, the "Save Your Tears" singer answered, "I guess I say it because I like the trajectory of my career. But also, I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more."

While Weeknd didn't suggest who he'd start a family with, his interview came at a time when he's just being linked to none other than Angelina Jolie, and no one else. The two became the subjects of romance rumors after they met up for a dinner date in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 30.

Angelina Jolie actually fits his description of an ideal girl. For one, he revealed in this interview that he does not date regular folks or non-famous people. Angelina Jolie is certainly known, all over the world.

The Weeknd highlighted that dating regular folks is quite scary for him because it means bringing a person who does not know about the rigors of entertainment right in the middle of the limelight.

His past high-profile relationships included with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. Both girls are certainly used to the limelight.

in an earlier interview back in 2017, he said marriage is quite scary to think about and that he would rather have babies first before getting officially hiched if given the choice.

