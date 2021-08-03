Following a horrific car accident in February, Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will host the Hero World Challenge event in November. The event in Albany, Bahamas, which was suspended last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in 2021, according to the joint most successful PGA Tour golfer of all time.

Since sustaining life-changing injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles five months ago, the 15-time major winner has never been seen at a golf event.

Despite stating that he will host the tournament in the Bahamas later this year, there has been no news on whether the 45-year-old will compete in the field, which has been increased to 20 from 18 for the 2021 edition.

The 45-year-old did clarify that the current Players' champion, the major winners in 2020 and 2021, and the reigning champion would all be in this year's tournament's 20-man field.

As a result of their previous triumphs, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, and Jon Rahm, as well as 2019 World Challenge champion Henrik Stenson, will all be guaranteed a spot.

Woods has only appeared four times on the PGA Tour since his last triumph at the 2019 ZOZO Championship, which matched Sam Snead's PGA Tour title record of 82, after ongoing back problems, the Covid-19 epidemic, and a car accident put an end to his glittering career.

After suffering open fractures affecting the upper and lower of the tibia and fibula bones in a fall in February of this year, many questioned if Woods would ever be able to return to the Tour.

As a result, the 2019 Masters champion had to have "major surgery" on his afflicted right leg in order to be able to use it properly again.

As a result, golf fans all over the world were given a major lift last week when Woods was photographed outside of a Beverly Hills hotel applying "substantial weight" to his surgically repaired leg.

Rickie Fowler, Woods' former Ryder Cup teammate and close friend, revealed the 45-year-injuries old's were improving after giving an update prior to the 3M Open, the PGA Tour's most recent event.

"I know he's been getting after it as far as rehab goes, that takes up most of his day," Fowler as quoted by The Spun said just under two weeks ago, speaking ahead of the tournament in Minneapolis.

"I know as kind of stubborn as he is, being as big of a golf nerd as all of us are, he's putting the work in. I know it's been tough. It's a long road till now, he's got a long road ahead, but he's putting the work in."

