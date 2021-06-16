Tiger Woods reportedly starts crawling back to drug addiction months after he was almost killed by the car crash incident.

National Enquirer has been alleging that Woods might break his sobriety soon, making his fans and supporters be worried for him. The news outlet added that the painkillers which the golfer has been taking might contribute to the aforementioned incident.

Woods himself truly said that he has been relying on his medications to ease the pain.

"I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced," World's No. 1 said, as quoted by Golf Digest.

For what it's worth, the 45-year-old has been arrested multiple times due to DUI and driving while under the influence of prescription medications. He was put under questioning as the authorities found him asleep while driving.

Due to his history of addiction, several insiders claimed that people are now worried as Woods relied on painkillers in the past as well.

"His injuries from this accident are the worst he's ever experienced, so it's only natural for people to worry about a relapse," one person warned.

But is this the current case for Woods?

Will Tiger Woods Relapse Again?

Gossip Cop immediately debunked the claims and revealed that it is almost impossible for the golfer to use drugs again.

On its website, it revealed that the National Enquirer's article lacked specific details and used opinions instead. It also mentioned how the news outlet only tried to exploit the golfer's situation.



Amid the new claims, Woods revealed that he is recovering well.

Last month, he appeared for an interview with Golf Digest where he gave an update about his recovery. The 15-time major champion revealed that he is currently in the process of having the blood circulation in his injured right foot to be back on normal.

Meanwhile, Woods also shared an update on his Instagram account showing himself standing with the help of his crutches at one of his golf courses. Though he still wears a medical brace on his lower right leg and ankle, Woods positively stood up on his own feet beside his beloved dog,

"My course is coming along faster than I am. But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend," he captioned the post.

