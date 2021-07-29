Tiger Woods has shown impressive progress months after undergoing major surgery for his right leg.

In the weeks after the horrendous car crash happened, Woods spoke nothing but stories about pain and slow recovery. But five months after continuous treatment, the World's No. 1 looks like he will be back to the course sooner than later.

Woods was recently spotted with his girlfriend, Erica Herman, in Los Angeles after keeping himself from the public's eyes. In the photos obtained by a news outlet, it can be seen that the golfer can already put more weight onto his injured leg.

While he is still wearing a protective sleeve, the 45-year-old began to train his leg again that he can stand again. He seemingly can walk on it slowly, as well.

His recent outing came months after he released a first exclusive photo since the crash happened. In April, the golfer marked the second month since the accident by sharing a photo of him standing beside his dog.

"My course is coming along faster than I am. But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend," he captioned the post.



Although he is showing progressive development, he once revealed that his rehab will take much longer.

When Can Tiger Woods Play Golf Again?

Following the accident, people found him very fortunate to survive the horrifying crash. Despite that, Woods suffered from injuries that keep him from playing golf again.

Although it is still unsure when he will come back, limb reconstruction surgeon Nima Heidari predicted that the golfer needs one to two years to heal.

In an interview with Golf Monthly, the expert talked about the injuries the athlete sustained.

"It [Woods' tibia] has been fixed by something called an intramedullary nail, because the bones are like tubes and you pop a rod down it, stabilize it, it's a very, very stable way of fixing it," she said. "The other thing that's important is he had something called compartment syndrome.

She added that his foot injury might cause more problems in the future. Heidari explained that the psychological short circuit would affect the patient's quality of life.

Due to Woods' bone and muscle injuries, she predicted that it will all heal within a few months but it will take up to two years to recover fully.

For now, it is up to Tiger Woods if he will continue playing as the World's No. 1 or retire early to prioritize his health.

