During the first season of "Riverdale," Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) has been trying her luck to have a relationship with her childhood crush, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa). Still, it was not the perfect time for the two as Archie fell in love with Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes).

More recently, "Riverdale's" showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has an exciting revelation for fans as he revealed that the pair's relationship would deepen throughout the second part of season five.

According to TV Line, as reported by Screen Rant, a curious fan asked the showrunner about Betty and Archie's relationship on the most-awaited show's continuation.

Even though their hook-ups in the first few episodes were mere "booty calls," a romantic relationship is possible to flourish over the next few months.

"Betty and Archie's story isn't over yet, and their relationship does deepen, especially as we enter the last stretch of episodes." Aguirre-Sacasa responded.

Betty Cooper, Archie Andrews' Complicated Relationship History

The show's first episode titled "Chapter One: The River's Edge" kicked off with Betty Cooper and Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) spotting Archie across the street changing his shirt.

Betty was blushing throughout their conversation as she has had a crush on the redhead jock ever since they were little.

Later, the pair went on a milkshake date on the town's famous "Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe." However, Archie's attention is immediately diverted when a Veronica, an unfamiliar face in the area, walks in to grab takeout.

Veronica's arrival in Riverdale leads to Betty's jealousy. Veronica and Archie became lovers in the following episodes as Betty also found her love interest with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

On the fifth season, where the time was set a few years into the future, it was revealed that Archie signed up for the army, leaving the town, including Veronica, behind.

Veronica went back to New York and married a wealthy Wall Street businessman named Chadwick Gekko (Chris Mason).

Betty and Jughead, on the other hand, also broke up. As the gang goes back to Riverdale to rebuild the community, Archie and Betty started hooking up, but he realized that he's still in love with Veronica.

