Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage appears to be off to a good start. Or rather, off on the right foot. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage appears to be off to a good start. Or rather, off on the right foot.

Stefani, 51, went on a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing custom Vans. Among all the designs and images she can have printed on her kicks, she chose to have a black-and-white portrait of the country singer imprinted on them.

Stefani matched the head-turning, eye-catching sneakers with sweatpants from her Anaheim Hillbillies clothing brand ($50), which was a great mix of both performers' styles.

She was also seen wearing gold bracelets and a denim jacket with a long-sleeved shirt wrapped around her waist to complete the outfit.

This is not the first time she wore something that would show how much he adores Blake. She graced the 2020 Grammys red carpet in a dress adorned with white shells, claiming that the style was inspired by the first syllable of her beau's last name.

But what was even more eye-catching what that she was also sporting a "Shelton" necklace in April. They were not married then yet.

Ultimately, she pulled off the same thing on the actual wedding on July 3. She wore a bespoke Vera Wang wedding gown that came with some embroidery of her and Shelton's initial names, as well as the names of her three children.

The pair married in a private ceremony at their Oklahoma house, without telling a bunch of people closest to them, even. Their very intimate wedding was conducted by series host Carson Daly, after meeting as coaches on "The Voice" in 2015.

She and Blake must still be in a honeymoon phase right now. Even though Shelton's face on Gwen's vans is kind of cute, people who would do that are just those clearly still up in cloud-nine. She said so as much.

Days after getting hitched so secretively, Stefani spoke to Jade Iovine on the "Tell Me About It" podcast on Tuesday about how she's doing at the moment, according to E!. "Total honeymoon vibes right now," Stefani said. "It [the wedding] was literally one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously. It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."

She then gushed about Blake and revealed how she surmised he was a great person through and through.

"The successful people are the people that are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she said. "I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. He's just a good guy-he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much, she added.

