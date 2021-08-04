Alvin Ing, who famously worked for American Broadway masterpieces, has died. He was 89.

Ing's representatives at Mosaic PR confirmed that the actor suffered from health issues before ultimately succumbing weeks later.

Variety reported that the actor, who was actually fully vaccinated, was diagnosed with pneumonia in mid-July. A few days later, he contracted COVID-19 which worsened his health status.

He fought for his life for two weeks before losing the battle due to cardiac arrest.

It remains unknown when and how he contracted the virus, but people his age are more prone to getting the virus and suffering from its complications.

Following the announcement of his death, his former colleagues and co-stars paid tribute to him and remembered his legacy for the last time.

Lea Salonga, who worked with him in "Flower Drum Song," said, "His voice was glorious and filled the room with its flawless sound, but beyond that, his sound was steeped in joy. Alvin was a joyful presence to be around at every rehearsal and performance."

"There was only one ALVIN ING, and a generation of Asian performers would not be where we are today without his leadership and courage. Boy, I will miss you, my friend," Telly Leung penned.

Rest in Peace, Alvin Ing

After studying music at the University of Hawaii before jetting to New York where he started to pursue an acting career.

Immediately after he arrived, he scored Off Broadway shows and touring productions. The big break came in 1976 when he finally marked his Broadway debut through Sondheim's "Pacific Overtures."

The role was the same one he reprised 30 years later after the musical was revived in 2004.

READ ALSO: Ryan Reynolds Miserable While Living With Blake Lively?

Apart from Broadway, Ing also shared his talent on television. He became part of the cast members for "Charlie's Angeles," "Falcon Crest," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," "Benson," "Hawaii Five-0."

Ing appeared in several films, as well, including "Bad Detectives," "The Gambler," "Stir Crazy," and "Smilla's Sense of Snow," among others.

Before his death, the Broadway star was an active member of the Theater for Asian American Performing Artists. His colleagues praised him for being an active advocate for the AAPI community.

An online memorial for Alvin Ing, titled "Old Friends," will happen on Aug. 15. A concert "A Celebration of Alvin Ing's Life and Legacy" will also be held and streamed online.

READ MORE: Meghan McCain Under Fire Following Inconsiderate Comments Against Kathy Griffin: 'Fruit of Jealousy?'