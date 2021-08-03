Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are reportedly spending most of their time fighting, causing so much misery in their relationship.

A report from New Idea claimed that Reynolds and Lively are uncomfortable with their lives as a couple. It added that Lively already got fed up with giving way for her husband and putting her career in the ordeal.

According to the publication, tensions between the two began when the actor did not make Lively the female lead of the upcoming romantic comedy film, "Shotgun Wedding."

The source added that Reynolds, as much as possible, wants to avoid working with her again after their partnership in "Green Lantern" failed to win people's positive acclaim.

Because of this, the publication was quick to allege that the husband prioritizes his IMDb rating over the mother of his kids.

However, these unbelievable claims have been busted by GossipCop.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Happy Together

GossipCop, the site that is well-known for debunking claims, dismissed the story and suggested that the duo are still happily married.

It also gave out some signs that the couple remains unmoved by the recent claims against their relationship.

In May, the 44-year-old "Free Guy" star paid tribute to his wife by penning a touching Mother's Day greetings.

"You're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the investigative site then took Reynolds and Lively's career to the spotlight, explaining that "Shotgun Wedding" never affected their relationship.

The movie itself went through massive changes that even got Reynolds out as the film's star. The actor then stayed in the film as the executive producer.

READ ALSO: Kit Harington Blames 'Game Of Thrones' Over Worsening Mental Issue; Co-Stars Experience Same

His replacement, Armie Hammer, was dropped after allegations about sexual assault and cannibalism emerged.

Lively has also been blooming in the past months as she was also cast in "The Husband's Secret." Reynolds, on the other hand, has eight different projects in the making as of the moment, including "Deadpool 3."

Their relationship began when they met on the set of "Green Lantern" in July 2010. At that time, Lively was dating Penn Badgley while Reynolds was still married to Scarlett Johansson.

After their splits from their partners, they sparked dating rumors in October 2011 before ultimately tying knots in September 2012.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston To Guest Host 'The Bachelor' After Chris Harrison's Exit?