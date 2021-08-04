Seth Rogen is shutting down bizarre rumors about him being kidnapped as he recently clarified that he's safe and sound, but is he free from the hands of his captor?

The rumors began circulating when a TikTok user named @chriscanbefunny, a comedian based in Los Angeles, posted a funny music video regarding Rogen's suspicious disappearance on social media.

The user started the video by putting up a missing sign with the actor's picture and details. He later added that Rogen constantly posts photos of his vases, but he never shows his face on camera.

This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise! pic.twitter.com/FDeQ7UdYox — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 3, 2021

"I have a shady hypotesis that Seth was kidnapped by a shady ceramicist." The user sang.

In some parts of the video, Chris' friend had a cameo where he played the role of the kidnapper.

The video quickly went viral as it amassed almost 170,000 views on the social media platform.

Following this, Seth Rogen also re-posted the video on Twitter and assure his fans that he is not in danger.



"This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth's account! I promise!" The actor wrote.

Fans Poked Fun

After posting the TikTok video on his account, fans immediately poked fun at the situation, saying that the actor was indeed kidnapped and his captor is the one running his account.

"Hmmmm. Seems like something a kidnapper would tweet." one fan wrote along with eyes emoji.

"let's not disrespect the man just because he kidnapped Seth he's probably got a lot going on right now taking care of the crocodile and potentially Seth Rogen," another fan wrote, replying to a user who forgot to use the term "ceramicist."

"This is definitely Stockholm Syndrome at work. Also I've heard his captures like making their victims do pottery. It's just a matter of time before they make him do the Ghost pottery scene. Mark my words!" One fan joked.

Seth Rogen's Ceramic Hobby

Seth Rogen is consistently sharing his art with the world by posting photos on his social media accounts. The actor is fond of doing vibrant-colored ceramics that his fans always praise and commend.

I made these vases: pic.twitter.com/e4THyeXDTo — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 30, 2021

In an interview with The New York Times, as reported by E! Online, Rogen mentioned that his art hobby is "meditative" as it forces him to be "very present."

Most of his pieces inspired his company with Evan Goldberg that specializes in Cannabis houseplant products. He revealed to the outlet that they could also produce beautifully designed accessories for weed-related products.

