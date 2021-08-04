Other fans might think Dr. Dre will become controversial after her daughter revealed that he cut all of his financial support to her, but the unexpected turn of events happened online.

LaTanya Young, Dr. Dre's oldest daughter, recently spoke to The Daily Mail UK to reveal that she's currently homeless and her four kids are being taken care of by friends.

She added that her children are not staying with her in an SUV that she rented. Young said that she's taking "odd jobs" to make ends meet.

The musician's 38-year-old daughter is currently earning $15 an hour as an assembler at a warehouse, and she's been struggling to pay piles of debt.

For the past 18 years, she stated that she never spoke to her father personally as he always fronts his team to communicate with her.

Dr. Dre allegedly stopped sending financial support since January 2020, even though he gave money to her family.

Besides being a warehouse worker, Young works as a Door Dash and Uber Eats driver. Despite having a job, she fears for her future as the vehicle she's currently renting is expensive, and she won't be able to pay for it.

In addition, Young revealed that some of her friends and family let her stay in their homes for a while, but she spends most of her time living in an SUV.

Dre Refuses To Give Money Despite Having Millions of Dollars?

Per Wealthy Gorilla, the hip-hop producer has an estimated net worth of a whopping $820,000, making him one of the highest-paid musicians of all time. Dr. Dre is also considered the third richest rapper in the world.

His popular headphones brand called "Beats By Dr. Dre" was previously sold to apple for a staggering $3 billion.

After the reports about LaTanya Young circulated online, many fans agree that Dr. Dre did the right thing, and she deserves to be treated that way.

"Looks like it's her fault. He was helping her but then she decided to go to the press about him. It's not his fault she doesn't have her finances in order. Playing the victim card isn't gonna change the situation she ruined." one fan wrote.

"He paid for everything up until last January. Sounds like she was living rent free and getting an allowance. Had a perfect opportunity and blew it. You 38 now and down bad. Wish her the best for them kids." another fan wrote.

"Good. Took advantage of daddy's money but what happens when there is no daddy's money?" one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, Dr. Dre has not publicly responded to LaTanya Young's recent claims.

