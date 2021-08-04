A leaked 911 audio revealed how much Kyle Richards panicked moments after she was attacked by bees.

Only one month after getting stung by a swarm of bees, Richards faced the same terror again that she even called 911 for help.

In the leaked audio, Richards can be heard screaming "please help me!" to the operator on the other line. The 52-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was advised to use use the injectable device.

However, she still could not calm down despite the operator trying hard to talk her through it. Richards also had a hard time opening her EpiPen. As a result, the 911 operator even began losing patience at times.

"Twist it like a screw top," he told her. "Twist and pull!"

The device, called EpiPen, is an auto-injectable device that immediately delivers the drug epinephrine into a person's system. It is a life-saving medication that can be used for someone having an extreme and severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis.

Kyle Richards Attracting Bees?

It was not the first time an incident like that happened, though.

Only a few days ago, she revealed on her Instagram Story that she had another bee encounter one week after another bee sting-related hospitalization.

"Our wonderful director, Ron Oliver, abruptly wrapped everybody because lightening was coming our way. So we all rush to leave," she said on Friday, via People. "I went to get in my car and what happens? A bee flies in my car. Guys, you can't make this stuff up."

Last weekend, Richards disclosed that she was also stung multiple times after she accidentally walked into a hive. It led her to be admitted for days due to the allergic reaction.

The reality star shared a photo of her in an oxygen mask while on a hospital bed, explaining how terrifying the incident was.

She also shared security camera footage where she can be seen running across her backyard while being chased by bees.

Unfortunately, she faced the same EpiPen mishap as she could not open it. After that, she told everyone how important it is not to neglect to carry the device.

"It's important to look on YouTube and watch the videos of how to use it," she said. "There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently."

Unfortunately, she still could not open it during the recent incident.

