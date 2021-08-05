Val Kilmer continuously tries to fight for his life for over a decade since he first received his cancer diagnosis.

Ahead of the upcoming release of his highly-anticipated documentary "Val," Kilmer made everyone worry after failing to attend the premiere. While everyone still feels worried about the "Topgun" star, his children Jack and Mercedes, who will be featured in the documentary, recently shared an update through Extra.

The siblings both revealed details about the flick before giving an update about Kilmer's recovery.

"He's doing really well, he's like, you know, he's seen it probably a thousand times so we can't control what he does," the 29-year-old Mercedes said. She added that the recovery process is also grueling like the actual disease.

Meanwhile, Jack said that watching the documentary is very emotional for their father. Although they wanted him to join them in the premiere, he could not.



Despite that, Kilmer reportedly feels proud and happy that people will see a side of him that has never been seen before.

Why Val Kilmer Will NOT Watch His Documentary

Despite marking it as a comeback-like feature, Kilmer reportedly does not watch the documentary for one good reason.

In the same interview, Mercedes shared how their father would not enjoy watching himself at the premiere or the flick itself. She added that Kilmer saw the opportunity as something insane that he was able to score over five decades.

"He's never really been interested in watching his movies over. He likes to make them and he likes to make things and then when it's done, it's like," she went on.

Both Mercedes and Jack played a huge role in the documentary, which will also flaunt the actor's home movies and behind-the-scenes footage from the movies he nabbed throughout his career.

The 26-year-old son will narrate the whole writings of their father and told ET how the job was special for both of them.

They concluded their heartfelt statements about their father by describing how much Kilmer loves life so much. They also see him as one of the best listeners and the most interesting person they ever met.

Kilmer is not currently required to do another surgery. But the tracheotomy he received allowed his doctors to create a surgically opened part through the neck into his trachea.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the procedure allows access to the breathing tube to ensure airway and remove secretions from the lungs.

