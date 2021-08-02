Iron Man's fans became hopeful again after the hero dominated the trending list, but the reason why it occurred was unexpected.

After Iron Man died during "Avengers: Endgame," MCU fans - particularly those fans of Robert Downey Jr. - launched different petitions to bring him back to the franchise. Although the plea somewhat became a little quieter, Iron Man's name rocked the internet again for a different reason.

Over the weekend, The Sunday Times released its interview with Matt Damon. During the talk, the A-list actor said that he believes the days of "lead men" are finally over. It then added RDJ as Iron Man as an example.

The news outlet suggested that anyone with wit could actually play the role. It then explained through its official Twitter account why it thought so, too.

"The big titles of the past decade are brands and franchises established in numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr is a leading man, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone with wit; the character is more important to audiences than the actor," the tweet read.



The opinion, however, caught the attention of MCU and Iron Man's fans who immediately dismissed the belief.

Robert Downey Jr. is the Only Iron Man

On the same social media platform, people shared their own judgments and said that no one else can be Iron Man except for RDJ.

One fan said, "if you're stanning rdj as iron man remember once again that jon favreau fought against literally EVERYONE at marvel to make it possible thank you."

Another pointed out that Stan Lee himself declared that RDJ was born to play Tony Stark's role.

Even RDJ's co-star Chris Evans, who plays the role of Captain America, shared the same sentiments in his interview with ACE Universe. In March, the actor said that he would want to switch roles with RDJ.

But at the same time, he revealed that he could not imagine anyone who could play the role and match RDJ's performance, even himself.

"I don't think there's anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean?" he went on.

RDJ began playing the role in 2008. Since then, he continuously appeared in the recurring role for more than a decade until "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.

