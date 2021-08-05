Royal fans and experts have claimed before that Meghan Markle is obsessed with Princess Diana.

But the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, spoke on "GB News" to talk about some rumors about her famous sister and made some shocking claims.

Dan Wootton asked her whether the former "Suits" actress had an obsession with the late Princess Diana, and Samantha answered she didn't notice it.

However, when Meghan joined the British royal family, Samantha alleged she had seen the signs.

"When this had all started, before the wedding, I looked at that and thought a lot of young girls fantasized about being princesses around the time of Princess Diana's life."

She also explained how she believed Meghan had an "unhealthy obsession" with the late Princess of Wales.

"I didn't really pay attention to it, it wasn't until much later when I saw all of the photographs, the mimicry of Diana, of the gestures, wearing the same clothes and looking at a lot of evidence that Meghan knew a lot about the royals."

Samantha also argued that it was sad for the Duke of Sussex and accused the Duchess of only going after Prince Harry because he was royal.

The estranged sister also said that Meghan studied the British royal family's lives and that "is apparently where she wanted to be."

Samantha also reflected on how she thought her sister's inspiration for the Princess of Wales played a massive role in her relationship with Prince Harry.

"I think it was a little bit of an obsession for Meghan. A healthy one? In my opinion, no."

She also pitied Prince Harry, saying, "I think that is kind of sad. I think it is kind of sad for Harry."

The American went on to say, "I always told my friends who were male, if you wanted to see what a woman is made of and what she wants you for, drive up in a broken VW and see if she wants to go out with you anyway."

Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle turned 40 years old and reportedly held a small party for her friends and Prince Harry in their $14 million LA home.

However, it wasn't all just parties.

She used her birthday to help women back into employment, even appearing on a video call with Melissa McCarthy to introduce their latest initiative, Archie 40 x 40.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's initiative received praises from fans and royal critics, only proving that the former actress has "excellent ideas."

