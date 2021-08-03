Pictures of Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, on a yacht, partying, with ladies onboard has emerged over the weekend.

The questionable pictures caused some stir as to why the dad of five-month-old August was off the coast of Italy in the company of beautiful models while his royal wife and their child were at home.

The new pictures also didn't paint the businessman in a flattering picture of Princess Eugenie's husband.

Thankfully for Jack, a prominent member of the British royal family has defended him.

Jack Brooksbank Pictures - Where is Princess Eugenie?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in 2018. Five months ago, they welcomed their son.

But now, Jack was pictured partying in images obtained by the Daily Mail. The models who were with him were Maria Buccellati and Erica Pelosini.

The outlet's headline read, "Good luck explaining these photographs to Eugenie, Jack!"

"Princess's husband is spotted on boat in Capri with three glamorous women - including topless model - while wife is stuck at home with the baby."

Former editor of Glamour magazine Rachel Zalis was also in attendance, now the global director of Casamigos tequila.

This is being mentioned because the brand works with Jack as he is their brand ambassador.

His yacht activities over the weekend also took place just ahead of the Unicef Summer Gala, where Casamigos is a sponsor.

So it seems like the expedition was work-related, not a pleasure cruise.

Stop defending Jack Brooksbank. Accompanying (if not flirting) TOPLESS models in a yacht is a big NO. He's married and a royal. Shameless.



Also, stop the double standards. If Kate and Meghan are in that situation, they'll be crucified.#PrincessEugenie pic.twitter.com/mR0CCiIrbm — Frodo (@03fanboy) August 1, 2021



READ MORE: Meghan Markle Has BIGGER Plans After Humiliating Royal Family -- Duchess' Next Step Ahead of 40th Birthday Revealed

Sarah Ferguson Defends Jack Brooksbank

Meanwhile, his mother-in-law Sarah Ferguson also agreed with the assessment and spoke in defense of Jack.

Speaking on "The One Show" via Page Six, Fergie explained that Jack Brooksbank was only doing his job as the tequila brand ambassador.

She even described her son-in-law as someone with "such integrity," further adding, "He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at the front of the house, he always likes to be at the back."

Fergie and Jack are said to be in good terms that the American described him as "one of my favorite people."

The Duchess of York also slammed the rumors that Jack Brooksbank was doing something inappropriate and disrespecting Princess Eugenie.

"So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos."

"And he was on doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake."

READ MORE: This Is How Queen Elizabeth II Will Respond To Prince Harry's Book Once It's Out