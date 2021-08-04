Hollywood just wants to get Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be on board with their plans for them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a name for themselves away from the shadow of the British royal family, and it seems like things are looking up for them.

In fact, they seem to be one of the most in-demand celebrities in the world.

They're so in demand that the Emmy Award bosses are allegedly trying to get the couple to make their Hollywood debut at next month's scheduled ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also said to be presenting an award.

An insider revealed to The Sun, "The Sussexes are in high demand - it would be their first red carpet appearance since Megxit and their full-time Californian move."

The royal renegades will already focus on the awards for their first-ever tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March.

"Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime CBS Special" is nominated for Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special.

Per the insider, "Oprah is planning to attend the night, which could help get them there."

Though many people are hoping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would grace next month's Emmy Awards, it is unclear if they have accepted to attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, aside from the Emmy Awards, the royal exiles will "certainly" get a "VIP invite" to celebrations thrown later by streaming service Netflix, the firm they signed with the many recent big-money deals they have.

Meghan Markle, who turns 40 today, was an actress in the hit legal drama show "Suits," just before she met Prince Harry.

They got married in May 2018, welcomed their son a few months later. And just this June, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana.

Meghan Markle Turns 40 Years Old - Who Greeted Her?

On Wednesday, the British royal family members took to social media to wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday despite their tension with her and Prince Harry.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo on their Instagram Story and captioned the pic, "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex."

The official Instagram account of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, also posted pictures of the former "Deal or No Deal" briefcase girl, saying, "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"

