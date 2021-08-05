Jamie Spears, who is co-conservator of his daughter's inheritance, is allegedly paying himself $2,000 per month more than what Britney Spears receives, according to her lawyer.

Jamie Spears, 69, has been accused of paying himself more money from Britney's own hard-earned income. Because he's the conservator of the pop star's estate, he has gotten control of her finances.

This prompts Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart to make a request that a judge to expedite the process of removing Jamie from the estate in court documents filed on Aug. 6.

He also accused the singer's father of being the source of "an apparent squandering of assets" in the estate. Jamie has been paying himself $16,000 per month from Britney's fortune, according to Matthew, while the singer just gets $14,000. In addition to the millions from Britney's "services as a performer," he supposedly gets additional $2,000 each month for office costs.

According to the documents acquired by HollywoodLife, Jamie's legal team want Britney to pay them $1.3 million in attorney's fees for work done between October 2020 and June 2020.

According to Matthew, $540,000 of Jamie's requested sum is for "media concerns." Jamie was also accused of going against his famous daughter's desires by hiring a team of "expensive attorneys" to represent him in the continuing conservatorship struggle, according to the documents.

Matthew requested that the conservatorship hearing, which is scheduled for September 29, be pushed forward to August 23 at least. Jamie's removal as conservator of estate is "essential" to Britney's "mental health and well-being," according to him.

In the filings, Matthew also alleged that Jamie "objected" to Britney spending her own money on a vacation in Hawaii. That demonstrates why Jamie's suspension and eventual removal as conservator of her estate "should not wait," the lawyer further claims.

Britney has been trying to have her father removed from his position as conservator of her estate, which he has held since 2008.

While the Free Britney Spears movement has been around for a while, it is only this year the music legend took a hard stand for herself and since then, the accusations and hearing have started to snowball. On June 23 and 24, she testified in court against her father and his conservatorship power.

Britney was allowed permission to hire Matthew as her personal attorney during the second hearing. He submitted a petition to remove Jamie on July 26 and suggested Jason Rubin, a qualified public accountant, as a suitable substitute.

Britney has been relaxing and recharging in Hawaii while waiting for her next court hearing. According to a source close to the singer, the upcoming hearing, which may result in Jamie being suspended or possibly removed as conservator, is being taken "very, very seriously."

"She wants nothing more than to be able to make her own choices and decisions and it's as simple as that. She knows how important this date is for her freedom," the source said.

