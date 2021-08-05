Turquoise Miami, the mother of Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter, slammed a news outlet that spread false information about the child's cause of death.

Only a few days after Lauren died, a news outlet published a report to confirm that Lauren suffered from a health issue she had since birth.

It reportedly obtained the official autopsy report which revealed that Lauren's cause of death was a fatal heart defect called cardiac arrhythmia. The disease causes one's heart muscle to pump blood in unsynchronized and irregular intervals.

The same news outlet claimed that it obtained the official death certificate which stated that the child suffered from complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.

However, this report alone caused the matriarch to speak up and slam the news outlet for claiming things and spreading misinformation.

Turquoise Miami Criticizes Report

Following the publication of the story, Miami immediately took her rage on her Instagram Story and accused the news outlet of "reporting for fun."

"Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN'T COME BACK!" she exclaimed.

She also expressed her annoyance and irritation after the outlet stole their death certificate and announce Lauren's cause of death.

Miami added that nobody in her family has announced the details yet as the autopsy report is yet to arrive. She went on to slam the reporter again for publishing breaking news after invading one's privacy.

In another post, she irritably showed how she is the one feeling lonely every night and not the people who report the death of a 4-year-old.

Fetty Wap has not commented directly on the report. Both he and Miami only chose to spend their time paying tribute to their child in the past days.

On August 2, he went Live on Instagram asking his viewers to comment with "all butterflies" to remember and honor their child. The rapper also recalled how much Lauren loved the animal so much.

He later posted a photo of Lauren on his Instagram, writing, "Her mini me (My Twin) .... ' I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend.'"

