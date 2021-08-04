Kris Jenner let go of the one last thing that would always remind them of their hit series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

After putting an end to the "KUWTK" stint after 20 seasons, its official YouTube channel released another bonus clip featuring an emotional Kris.

The video in question, uploaded on August 4, showed the crying matriarch as she bid farewell to the famed home where they filmed the series.

"Kris Jenner recalls fun memories the Kardashian-Jenner family created in their home with the iconic black & white checkered floors," it captioned the video.

The two-minute "Kris Jenner Reminisces About 'KUWTK' House After Selling It" video revealed that she sold the Kardashian-Jenner family's crib in December 2020. After doing so, she relocated to side-by-side mansions with Khloe Kardashian.

The mother and daughter purchased the homes, worth $37 million, with Kris paying $20 million while Khloe cashed out $17 million.

In the never-before-seen clip, Khloe visited Kris as the matriarch was having breakfast in the old house. When asked why she was back, the mother replied, "I love it here. This is where my heart is."

Kris Jenner Tears Up

During the clip's confessional, the 65-year-old businesswoman revealed that she is still trying to plan everything out while looking for a new host. However, she nearly teared up as she said home it is almost impossible for her to find a better place than the old house.

According to Kris, she could not imagine herself finding a better place while the massive changes kept on happening around them.

"I know all the little nooks and crannies. I know all the little noises. I know every creak on the steps. I know how the door opens and closes in the middle of the night. And this is my home base. I feel good here," she went on.

Her daughter, Kim Kardashian, shared the same sentiments and recalled how so many things happened especially in the home's kitchen.

The decision came over a decade after the "Royal Family of America" started to share their life stories through the show. The seasons and episodes brought billions to the show and helped the members of the family boost their businesses and careers.

