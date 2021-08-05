The voice actress behind Sarah Lynn from "BoJack Horseman" and Mel from "Flight of the Conchords," Kristen Schaal, shared her one-month work experience of being a writer for Comedy Central show "South Park."

The Primetime Emmy-nominated actor and comedian appeared in a recent interview with The Daily Beast. She was able to bring up the topic regarding her termination in the show.

And there, she was asked about the time she became a writer for "South Park," the same time she got cast for the HBO 2007 series "Flight of the Conchords."

She responded with the "South Park" team casting her after seeing the "Penelope Princess of Pets" web show she made with Kurt Braunholer.



Kristen Schaal Terminated For "Talking Too Much"?

This article reported that the actor further brought up how she "didn't last long" in the show and that she only stayed for a month after receiving a warning for "talking too much."

Schaal said, "I am such a South Park fan," and explained how South Park is also one of the most underrated cultural shows that people have taken for granted.

"I was pitching too much," she clarified. "I'd never been in a writers' room before. So I was just like, let me earn my keep. I was like, "How about this? How about this? How about this?" And that's not how it works."

On a good note, Schaal also shared that there were still some of her pitched ideas that made it into the show as she stated, "there were a couple of things, but I can't remember specifically, and I would be afraid if I said it they'd be like, "No!"

"But there were a couple of things where I was like, 'Oh, I think that was my idea, actually.'"

READ ALSO: 'Rugrats 2021' Reboot Creates a Controversial Betty Character, Veteran Voice Actor Reacts

Kristen Schaal Bad Blood Over 'South Park' Creators?

For clarification, the comedian said everything is "all good" between her and creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators behind "South Park."

Schaal shared that they had "very friendly" interactions with Stone and Parker, adding, "I always root for them. Everything they do is so good."

"When I got the call that I'd been let go, it was devastating," she said.

Her co-creator from "Flight of the Conchords," James Bobin, gave her "good advice" after her termination saying, "You're going to get fired, you're going to get hired, it's fine," over Margaritas.

READ MORE: 'Velma': Scooby Doo's Spin-off Disappoints Fans As Mindy Kaling Makes 'Confusing' Changes