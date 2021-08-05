Despite being one of the highest-paid models globally, Bella Hadid has a fair share of shortcomings throughout her fashion career. Recently, she opened up about the struggles she faced when she started modeling at a young age.

Speaking to Vogue's iconic September issue cover story, the supermodel candidly shares the pressure she felt at 17.

Hadid revealed that she was pressured to face the public in a sexual and wild manner. She added that she struggled with her identity and felt like there were "two Bellas."

She described it as having an "alter ego," which she labeled a "sexbot who goes out every night."

A few years have passed, and she's now 24; Hadid stated that she's still anxious to go out in public because of insane social anxiety.

Models are often painted as party girls who go out after a gig on the runway, but Hadid was the complete opposite as partying is not her thing.

"I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that's all people wanted from me," Hadid told the fashion magazine. (via Insider)

However, there's a realization that struck her making her break free from the social pressure box. Now, Hadid feels like she's "allowed to speak."

Not The First Time Bella Hadid Opened Up About Mental Health

Despite looking confident as she fiercely struts the runways of high-end luxury brands, Bella Hadid used to break down before being interviewed in events.

When she appeared on her mother Yolanda Hadid's "Making a Model" show, she revealed that she's the complete opposite of her sister, Gigi Haid, as Zayn Malik's lover is more "bubbly."

Facing interviews for her is "nerve-racking," and it was scary for her. She added that she's still far from overcoming social anxiety, but she's better now after talking to people daily.

Bella Hadid's Modelling Career

According to The Blast, Hadid did not envision herself taking the world of modeling by storm as she initially dreamt of competing in the Olympics.

After graduating high school, she immediately signed with IMG models and moved to New York City at a young age; another reason for moving to the big apple is to study at Parsons School of Design.

She made her debut as a model months later, and in the Spring of 2015, her modeling career skyrocketed.

Hadid is the second child of Mohamed Hadid, a TV personality, and Isabella Khair Hadid, a real estate developer.

Her older sister is also a model, Gigi Hadid, and her younger brother, Anwar Hadid, is famously known as Dua Lipa's boyfriend.

