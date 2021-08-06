Vanessa Bryant put everything to rest by settling the lawsuit with her mother, Sofia Laine.

Vanessa and her mother Sofia seemingly reached a settlement with an undisclosed deal after going through a rocky lawsuit.

Various reports revealed that the lawsuit, which Bryant called something "frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful, was finally over.

It remains unknown how the settlement occurred, or if they agree to cash out an amount to stop the lawsuit from damaging both of them. But regardless of that, it put an end to the ugly beef which caught people's attention months after Kobe died.

When The Legal Battle Started

Eleven months after Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash, Sofia filed a damaging lawsuit against the basketball star's estate and his wife.

Sofia accused her daughter of allegedly not paying her as a nanny. She claimed that she worked as the children's nanny for over two decades.



The matriarch computed that the Bryants allegedly owed her was $200,000 - the sum for the $96 per hour rate. She also demanded an additional $5 million, a new house, and an SUV.

Sofia then expressed her disappointment as the late NBA superstar promised to take care of her as long as she is alive but ended up getting kicked out of the house bought for her.

"Unfortunately, Kobe Bryant's promise did not see the light of day as he is now deceased and Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe's promises," the 48-page document added. The mother called out her daughter for not following her late husband's will and wishes.

Following the release of the filing, Vanessa quickly debunked the claims and accused her of extortion after the death of her husband.

According to Vanessa (via LA Times), she and Kobe supported her financially for two decades. They even let her live in one of their properties near their home in Newport Coast.

However, the charges were non-sense as Sofia only took care of their children as their grandmother.

"She now wants to back charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers," Vanessa continued.

This surely damaged their relationship, but the recent settlement might have fixed everything a little.

