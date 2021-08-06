Over a decade since Kristen Schall surprisingly left "South Park," she spoke up and revealed how she felt after lasting for a month.

Since 1997, the Comedy Central series has been continuously entertaining adult viewers with kid-friendly visuals. Ten years later, the now-43-year-old writer-actress scored a spot to be part of the series' 11th season.

However, the show needed to fire her for one reason.

Kristen Schaal Mad At The Executives? Or Maybe Not

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, the actress shared the real reason behind the termination.

"I didn't last long. I was there [writing] for like a month and I was told - I got a warning that I was talking too much," she said. "I was pitching too much. I'd never been in a writers' room before. So I was just like, let me earn my keep."

The Toy Story and 30 Rock performer that she kept on asking them "how about this?" after another "how about this?" Unfortunately, she did not realize then that it was not how it worked.

Per Schall, her knowledge about pop culture was also limited at that time. As a result, she was not able to satisfy them with the same amount of experience and expertise they were expecting.



The actress detailed how most works involved doing movie parodies - the one thing she could not call a forte. Instead of taking another step, she reportedly kept pitching until they decided to let her go for good.

Despite losing the chance, she revealed that she does not have bad blood with "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. It even caused positivity in her personal life.

"I was devastated, but I remember I talked to James Bobin, the co-creator of Flight of the Conchords, the day I got fired. We had margaritas. And he was like, 'Ah, f--- it.' He gave me good advice. He said, 'You're going to get fired, you're going to get hired, it's fine,'" she recalled.

After scoring the job, she went home and met a man who turned out to be his then-future-husband, former "Daily Show" Rich Blomquist. The two reportedly met on the "Snake N Bacon" where Blomquist served as the executive producer.

As she got both a new job and a love life, Schall surely reached that point in her life where she felt thankful to "South Park" for cutting her off.

