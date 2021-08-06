Jennifer Lopez confirmed her MET Gala attendance as fans anticipate Ben Affleck's red carpet debut.

Hosted by Vogue, the star-studded event is known for being the "Fashion Oscars" as the dress code is strictly designer brand names.

However, due to pandemic restrictions, celebrities have been uninvited as the event organizers were required to downsize the attendees.

According to Page Six, the stars who have survived the purge include Rihanna, Camila Cabello, actress Lupita Nyong'o and model Emily Ratajkowski. And of course, the "Papi" singer herself is considered a regular at the Met Gala since her appearance in 2004.

This year the Met is reported to have an American theme and will be hosted by poet Amanda Gorman and CFDA head Tom Ford,

Jeniffer Lopez's Red Carpet Curse

Jeniffer Lopez is now in a dilemma as the September 13th Met Gala is fast approaching.

The singer had recently gotten back together with her old-flame Ben Affleck, who she was set to marry in 2003 before their sudden split.

The two had broken up over "excessive media attention" on their engagement, resulting in the postponement of their wedding. Almost everyone is expecting Jennifer to bring Affleck to the event as an official way to announce their comeback together.

JLo must feel hesitant to bring the "Batman v Superman" actor as the last guy she was with at the MET had been Alex Rodriguez.

At this point, Ms. Lopez might already be cursed by the red carpet as her previous gala date had also ended their engagement.

ALL of Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala Dates

As an honorary and regular Met Gala attendee, Jennifer has had her fair share of plus-ones at the glamorous affair.



In 1999, sources reported that rapper P Diddy had accompanied Jennifer during her Met red carpet debut. The "On The Floor" singer then wore Dolce and Gabbana at the 2004 Met, which she was photographed with Domenico and Stefano themselves.

Lopez was able to bring her husband Marc Anthony in 2011 before their untimely split the same year.

Jen's controversial backup dancer boyfriend had also made an appearance on the 2013 red carpet.

In 2017, the theme had been "Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between," to which the star's ex Alex Rodriguez had tagged along. 2021 might mark the year Ben Affleck's name gets included in Jennifer's list of red carpet dates.

