Ben Affleck Just Using Jennifer Lopez? Twitter Users Give Harsh Take On 'Bennifer' 2.0

Ben Affleck and Jeniffer Lopez give love a second chance as the couple returns from a family vacation at the Hamptons.

According to Vanity Fair, the two got back together in May after calling off their first engagement two decades ago.

The past lovers have evolved into a "very strong" relationship and are finally "fully committed" to each other this time around.

A source close to Lopez claimed that she is "beyond happy" and the couple is ready to spend the "rest of their lives together."

The celebrity couple was recently seen returning to Los Angeles after spending quality time with Jennifer's twins at the Hamptons.

The family bonding revolved around beach outings, boating and grilling for a BBQ party, proving how serious the relationship is.

Twitter Reacts To Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

The Twitter community buzzed as news about Lopez and Affleck's rekindled relationship becomes viral.

Not everyone liked the idea of the two going back together, as one claims that Ben Affleck is a "user."

"WHAT DOES BEN NEED ANOTHER SHOT INTO POPULARITY AGAIN, THIS IS SO FAKE ON HIS SIDE JUST USING JLO TO GET PUBLICITY AND MAKE THE HEADLINES.."

TV Producer Jo Lurie replied to one tweet saying regarding the couple as Brad Pitt should never have left the "Papi" singer with the comment, "Maybe Ben and JLo are starting a trend and we'll see a reunion?"

Meanwhile, others have expressed their doubts against JLo, "Idk how i feel about jlo and ben 2.0,,,,,,, kinda want that perfect happily ever after for jen garner and her family."

Jennifer Lopez Returns to the Music Scene with New MV

Jennifer Lopez- better known as JLo, announced her return with a splash as the singer floods Instagram with entire body bikini posts.

The celebrity revamped her Instagram profile with back-to-back uploads building up to her wearing a metallic silver swimsuit across six posts.

The photos were her promotions for her new song's MV as each post had one-worded captions which spelled out "Cambia El Paso Music Video Viernes [Friday]."



Hello! reported that JLo fans had been anticipating the singer to release an MV since the release of "Cambia El Paso" last Tuesday.

It is still a mystery if the music video will show reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro featured in JLo's song.



