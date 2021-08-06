Meghan Markle has already received her first devastating news upon turning 40 years old last Wednesday.

Twenty-four hours after putting out an appeal to fans to share her birthday post, it was reported that only 200 people shared it.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her birthday with a social media post that included a poem and said that one of her wishes is for people to share it as many times as possible.

The former "Suits" actress, who stepped down as senior royal with Prince Harry in 2020, also released a comedy video as part of her new initiative, 40x40.

The short video shows Meghan Markle asking celebrities, including Adele and the general public, to "help women reentering the workforce."

In another separate website on their non-profit foundation, Archewell's website, she asked fans to download and share the post, which included the hashtags #40x40 and #CompassionInAction, as a present for her birthday.

The poem included a line that said, "For women who give everything, we give our time. are you in?"

The caption of the post said, "To celebrate The Duchess of Sussex's 40th birthday, I am devoting 40 minutes of mentorship or service to a cause I care about."

But in an analysis by British newspaper The Sun, a day after the video was published, it was only shared 217 times.

This doesn't include private shares on Instagram or Instagram Stories that have already vanished, as well as shares on Twitter.

In a new post, Meghan Markle explained her most recent initiative that she has so many things to be grateful for on turning 40 years old and is "struck that time is among our most essential gifts."

She added, "Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth."

The Duchess of Sussex also explained that time is also spent serving others, knowing that it can help and contribute to incredible change.

"To that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need?"

Meghan Markle said that more than 2 million women lost their jobs during COVID and asked activists, artists, and world leaders to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength.

