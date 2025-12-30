Kathy Griffin is speaking openly about painful memories from her childhood, including allegations that her late eldest brother was a pedophile, and how those experiences shaped her family and her life.

The comedian shared the details in a recent video on her YouTube channel, saying she felt ready to revisit a topic that once caused deep conflict within her family.

In the video, Griffin reflected on growing up as the youngest of five children and dealing with long-standing trauma tied to her eldest brother, Kenneth.

She explained that discussing these issues publicly is not new for her, but it has always been difficult.

"I'm going to open up to you about something now that I haven't really talked about since my first book," Griffin said, noting that her family was "very, very upset" the last time she addressed it, People reported.

Griffin described Kenneth as someone who struggled for most of his life. She claimed he battled crack addiction, lived on the streets, and was often violent.

According to Griffin, her parents, John and Maggie, spent years trying to help him. "It was heartbreaking watching my parents... try to save him his whole life," she said.

She recalled being only 10 years old when Kenneth's first wife confided in her about severe abuse.

Griffin said the woman told her that Kenneth beat her badly and, at times, forced her outside into freezing Chicago weather without clothes.

Griffin explained that, as a child, she did not question why an adult would share such information with her; she simply listened.

Kathy Griffin Says She Chose Children's Safety Over Family

As she grew older, Griffin said she learned even more disturbing information. She claimed her brother had molested at least one boy and one girl.

"Having your oldest brother be a pedophile is something that you don't ever grow out of," she said. "You don't get over it."

According to Unilad, Griffin made it clear that she chose not to protect him because of their blood relation, adding that the safety of children mattered more to her than family loyalty.

Griffin emphasized that her comments were only about Kenneth, not her other brothers. She said she remains close to her brother John, who is now her only living sibling.

She also shared that the situation caused years of distance between her and other family members.

After posting the video, Griffin shared a clip on Instagram, writing that she discussed things she never thought she would talk about publicly.

She said she felt grateful and relieved by the supportive response. Many viewers praised her for speaking out against abuse and for putting victims first.