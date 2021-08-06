Joel Kinnaman alleges that a female with whom he had a sexual encounter with back 2018 is now alleging that the intimacy they shared was not consensual. Knowing that he can get into trouble if the allegations are further intensified, he is seeking a restraining order from the said woman.

The "Suicide Squad" actor has had enough of Gabriella Magnusson. He shared that she was an aspiring model and actress when he met her in 2017 and they started a brief romantic entanglement in 2018. He said that he ultimately no longer wanted her in his life and now she has gone completely mad - aggressive, confrontational, and even threatening.

He alleged Gabriella is now harassing him with threats of physical harm from herself and others. She also allegedly said she will be spreading false information about him.

Kinnaman, who has acted in films such as "The Killing," "Altered Carbon," "RoboCop," and "House of Cards," detailed that in December 2018, Gabriella got upset that he didn't allow her stay over after having sex and didn't check to make sure she got home safely. He claims she sent him sexually graphic recordings of herself in 2019 and 2020 following that encounter.

He claims that he did not react to her and that he ultimately blocked her.

Kinnaman claims that this triggered her even more. Enraged, she began calling him on other people's phones, becoming increasingly aggressive. She threatened to broadcast false information - particularly, that they had sex against her will in December 2018 - unless he pays her what she wants, based on the documents obtained by TMZ.

The actor seemingly needs this restraining order so that he could completely focus on his James Gunn-directed "Suicide Squad" work, and no longer worry about the girl.

Recently, he was asked about the movie and working with James Gunn and he was positively gushing about the experience.

These are a group of characters that you don't want to rein in by a rating," shares Kinnaman. "They need to be let be what they need to be. And so all the performance is free as well. We could play in any way we wanted, use any language we wanted. And I think that's always good creatively."

He raved about his co-star Margot Robbie like there's no tomorrow too, claiming she's quite a savage in being committed to her role and that she's treated like almost a hero back in Sweden, his home town.

In an interview with Men's Health on the other hand, he shared how grateful he is to have been directed by James Gunn.

It's definitely one of the great experiences of my career. He is such a great director on all levels. And he could really sense where I was at on an emotional level, and pushed me over the edge when there were those deeper emotions. But then also it was such a joy working with him on the comedic side of things, where I don't have that much experience.

