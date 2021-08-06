Prince George's nanny has come forward to share some secret ways in the palace. She said that as the nanny of a royal, she was instructed to never one word in front of the children.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, was recruited by Prince William and Duchess Kate from the prestigious Norland College in Bath in 2014, to take care of Prince George when he was barely one. She was already tasked to take on most of caregiving for Prince George when he was just eight-months-old and since then, she's already one of the most trusted employees in the family.

Apart from her nannying skills, it could be because she takes instructions really well.

She shared that there was one word she reportedly PERSONALLY banned in the Cambridge household - and while it's not technically a bad word or a swear word, she followed through because it was important. It was something she learned from Norland college.

What is the word? Apparently, she can never say the word, "kids" to Prince George or in front of the other royal children. This is because she is trained to treat these youngsters - still cute and so innocent at this time - as "individuals" already.

Louise told the Mirror (via Hello Magazine), "The word kid is banned. It's a mark of respect for the children as individuals."

While Prince William and Kate Middleton did not forbid her from doing so, she opted to heed thea advice of her nanny training because she sees the value in it.

Like Mary Poppins, she also had a rule for the royal kids to follow.

She reportedly banned shouting in the Cambridge household, something most kids would find challenging to follow through.

Prince WIlliam and Kate Middleton must be grateful for how the nanny approached their kids. it is essentially how they treat Prince George too - a kid whose thoughts must be respected.

According to Royally Us host Joe Drake, Prince William and Kate Middleton are securing Prince George's consent first before they decide to put him in a boarding school.

"They are talking about potentially sending him to boarding school," but they would not continue with this plan "unless George wants to and obviously he's old enough now to say yes or no," Express UK reported.

