After Jennifer Aniston recently stated that she had "lost a few individuals in my weekly routine who have refused or did not reveal" whether they had been vaccinated against Covid-19, she certainly stirred a controversy - some backlash and even a debate.

Some accused her of being misinformed and discriminatory. Aniston made the statement to In Style, and some fans took to social media to lambast her statements.

On Thursday, she shared some of the negative comments on her verified Instagram account's stories.

"But if she's vaccinated, she's protected correct?" one user commented on the "Friends" star's post. Some even asked why she even be concerned who's vaccinated and who is not around her.

Aniston defended herself against the accusations, especially those who warranted her to be dim-witted for thinking only the vaccinated ones could keep her safe.

According to her, it's not even that. She's not as concerned about herself as much as she's concerned for the person without vaccine. Because yes, even if you are vaccinated, you can get the new variation of the virus and can spread COVID-19 just like the ones who are yet to be vaccinated.

The difference is that those who received their jabs would not die or be placed in a severe condition. If ever she has the new variation of the virus, she would not want to infect anyone without vaccines in her vicinity.

"I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die," she wrote. "BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

"THAT is why I worry," Aniston concluded. "We have to care about more than just ourselves," she added. Those who have been vaccinated are still susceptible to the Covid-19, but the vaccination protects them from major damage or death.

If her interview with In Style is to be recalled, she said specifically that people who refuse vaccines are largely acting out of fear and should be informed better. She did not say anything about discriminating them.

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion - but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," she said.

Last year, Aniston sparked controversy when she uploaded a Christmas ornament with the words "Our first pandemic 2020" on it.

