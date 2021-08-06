O.J Simpson luckily survived the severe case of COVID-19, but Fred Goldman wished something happened instead.

Simpson came forward recently and recalled his near-death experience after contracting the virus.

In a new interview with The Athletic, he revealed he could not breathe during his health battle. Things got worse to the point that he already feared his death.

"When I had COVID, I almost couldn't get out of bed," he said in the in-depth interview. "I made it to my balcony, trying to breathe. I couldn't catch my breath."

The 74-year-old disgraced Pro Football Hall of Famer added that the health scare led him to discuss his will and final plans with his children.

According to Simpson, he began wondering whether he would tell them to bury or cremate him. He also mentioned his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, who he reportedly murdered, and said she would do the right things for him.

For what it's worth, he was found guilty of killing his ex-wife and her friend Ronald Goldman. He ended up spending nine years in a prison in Nevada.

Although his recovery from COVID-19 must be considered good news, the father of his victim feels frustrated that he survived the disease.

O.J Simpson Does Not Deserve To Be Alive?

Following the publication of the interview on Friday, the father of murder victim Ron, Fred Goldman, expressed his disappointment after Simpson won his COVID-19 battle.

"Out of all the people who've passed away from COVID, what a shame he wasn't one of them," Fred told Daily News. "I certainly don't' think he deserves any sympathy. He's alive, he's free. He can do anything he wants. Everything my son can't do, out of all the things he wished for."

The still-grieving father lost his son in 1994. At that time, Nicole and her family went for dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles where Goldman worked as a waiter.

He went to Nicole's home afterward to return the glasses her mother left at the restaurant. However, he never came back alive as both Nicole and Ron were stabbed to death around midnight.

Simpson was in the area the evening when the murder happened but immediately took a late flight to Chicago later that night.

After returning to Los Angeles the next day, he underwent questioning but was not immediately arrested. Only in 1994 when the prosecutors ordered him to surrender.

Simpson underwent years of trial before he was found guilty and received corresponding sentences.

